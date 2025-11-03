Northern Minerals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Northern Minerals Limited ( (AU:NTU) ) just unveiled an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 1,186,998,295 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 3, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and signifies a strategic step in enhancing the company’s market presence and liquidity, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NTU) stock is a Buy with a A$0.07 price target.

More about Northern Minerals Limited

Northern Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements. The company is primarily engaged in the production of heavy rare earths, which are critical components in various high-tech and clean energy applications.

YTD Price Performance: 104.76%

Average Trading Volume: 30,653,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$359.4M

