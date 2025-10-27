Northern Minerals Announces Major Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Northern Minerals Limited ( (AU:NTU) ) has issued an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of up to 1,186,998,295 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issue date set for November 3, 2025. This move is likely aimed at raising capital to support the company’s operations and strategic initiatives, potentially enhancing its market position and providing value to stakeholders.

More about Northern Minerals Limited

Northern Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the extraction and processing of rare earth minerals. The company is known for its emphasis on producing heavy rare earth elements, which are critical for various high-tech and clean energy applications.

YTD Price Performance: 200%

Average Trading Volume: 24,568,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$526.5M

