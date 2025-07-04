Northern Bear to Announce Annual Results and Host Investor Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Northern Bear ( (GB:NTBR) ) has issued an announcement.

Northern Bear plc has announced that it will release its audited financial results for the year ending 31 March 2025 on 15 July 2025. The company will also host a live investor presentation on the same day, led by CEO John Davies and CFO Julian Davis, to discuss the results. This presentation is open to all current and potential shareholders, allowing them to engage with the company’s leadership and gain insights into its financial performance and future prospects.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NTBR is a Outperform.

Northern Bear shows strengths in valuation and technical momentum, with potential for exceeding earnings expectations. Financial performance is stable, although cash flow issues are a concern. The positive impact of strategic changes and strong trading performance supports a favorable stock outlook.

More about Northern Bear

Northern Bear plc is an AIM quoted group of companies that provides specialist building and support services. The company is headquartered in Northern England and serves customers across the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 23,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £11.07M

