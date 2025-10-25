Northern Arc Capital Schedules Q2 Earnings Call for October 31, 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Northern Arc Capital Ltd. ( (IN:NORTHARC) ).

Northern Arc Capital Limited has announced a scheduled conference call on October 31, 2025, to discuss its operational and financial performance for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The call will be led by the company’s top executives, including the Managing Director and CEO, and will be open to all investors, analysts, and the general public. This meeting is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction, although it will only cover publicly available information.

Northern Arc Capital Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing credit solutions to under-served segments in India. The company focuses on offering structured finance products and services to a diverse range of clients, including microfinance institutions, small and medium enterprises, and affordable housing financiers.

Average Trading Volume: 80,151

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 44.88B INR

