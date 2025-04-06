Northern Arc Capital Publishes Postal Ballot Notice

Northern Arc Capital Ltd. ( (IN:NORTHARC) ) has shared an update.

Northern Arc Capital Limited has announced the publication of a postal ballot notice in the Business Standard and Makkal Kural newspapers. This notice is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, ensuring transparency and communication with stakeholders. The publication is also available on the company’s website, reflecting Northern Arc Capital’s commitment to maintaining open channels of communication with its investors and stakeholders.

