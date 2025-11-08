Northeast Community Bancorp Reports Stable Q3 2025 Earnings

Northeast Community ( (NECB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Northeast Community presented to its investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in White Plains, New York, primarily engaged in offering construction loans and various retail deposit products through its branches in New York and Massachusetts. The company recently released its earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, highlighting a stable financial performance despite a slight decline in net income compared to the previous year. Key financial metrics revealed that the company achieved a net income of $11.9 million for the quarter, a decrease from $12.7 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share dropping to $0.90 from $0.97. The company’s total assets increased to $2.06 billion, up from $2.01 billion at the end of 2024, driven by growth in loans receivable and equity securities. Looking ahead, Northeast Community Bancorp remains well-capitalized and is poised to continue its growth trajectory, with management focusing on maintaining strong capital levels and exploring opportunities to expand its loan portfolio.

