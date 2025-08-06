North Mining Shares Co., Ltd. Updates on Share Subscription and Proceeds Allocation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

North Mining Shares Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0433) ) just unveiled an announcement.

North Mining Shares Co., Ltd. has announced a supplemental update regarding its recent subscription of new shares under a general mandate, aiming to raise approximately HK$74.7 million. The proceeds are intended for settling bank loans and borrowings, as well as for other working capital and general corporate purposes. The company also clarified a previous discrepancy in the discount calculation of the subscription price, urging shareholders to exercise caution.

More about North Mining Shares Co., Ltd.

North Mining Shares Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily engaged in the mining industry. The company focuses on the extraction and sale of mineral resources, positioning itself within the broader mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 8,244,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$600.6M

