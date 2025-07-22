Norsk Hydro Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results Amid Market Uncertainty

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Norsk Hydro Asa ( (GB:0Q11) ).

Norsk Hydro Asa reported a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025, driven by higher aluminum and energy prices, despite challenges like negative currency effects and increased raw material costs. The company is implementing strategic measures such as reducing its investment target and introducing a hiring freeze to maintain financial flexibility amid global market uncertainties. Hydro is also focusing on improving operational efficiency and securing renewable energy supplies, while addressing challenges in its energy portfolio, particularly in the Swedish wind power market.

More about Norsk Hydro Asa

Norsk Hydro Asa operates in the aluminum industry, providing a range of aluminum products and energy solutions. The company focuses on producing low-carbon aluminum and has a significant presence in renewable energy markets, including wind and solar power.

Average Trading Volume: 4,023,905

Current Market Cap: NOK119.2B

