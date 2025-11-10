Noronex Ltd. Updates Constitution to Enhance Governance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Noronex Ltd. ( (AU:NRX) ) has shared an update.

Noronex Ltd. has adopted a new constitution as of November 30, 2022, with amendments made on November 10, 2025. The updated constitution outlines the company’s governance structure, including share capital, rights, and securities holding, which are crucial for its operational and strategic direction.

More about Noronex Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 836,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.91M

