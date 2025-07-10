Norman Broadbent Achieves Record First Half Performance in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Norman Broadbent ( (GB:NBB) ) has issued an update.

Norman Broadbent has reported a record-breaking performance for the first half of 2025, with a 33% increase in net fee income to £6.0m compared to the previous year. The company has seen significant growth in its Executive Search and Interim Management sectors, with a notable increase in search mandates and average fee values. The firm’s careful cost management, including a strategic office move, has contributed to improved efficiencies. CEO Kevin Davidson highlighted the company’s transformation into a resilient organization, emphasizing continued investment in productivity and technology, while maintaining a focus on sustainable and profitable growth.

Spark’s Take on GB:NBB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NBB is a Neutral.

Norman Broadbent’s stock score is driven primarily by positive corporate events and strong technical analysis, indicating market confidence and bullish momentum. However, significant risks remain due to weak financial performance and valuation concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:NBB stock, click here.

More about Norman Broadbent

Norman Broadbent (AIM: NBB) is a professional services firm specializing in executive search, senior interim management solutions, and bespoke leadership advisory services. The company operates both in the UK and internationally, with a history dating back to 1979. It has a strong track record in shaping leadership across various industries, including Consumer, Financial Services, Industrials, Life Sciences, Investor, and TMT.

Average Trading Volume: 2,585

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.77M

See more data about NBB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue