Noritz Corporation Sees Growth in 2025 Amid Strategic Reforms

The latest announcement is out from Noritz ( (JP:5943) ).

Noritz Corporation reported a positive financial performance for the first half of 2025, with a 2.6% increase in net sales and a significant improvement in operating and ordinary income compared to the previous year. The company is in the second year of its Medium-Term Management Plan, aiming to diversify its market reliance and enhance corporate value. Despite challenges in the Chinese market, Noritz saw growth in domestic sales and income, driven by high-value water heaters and kitchen appliances, while overseas operations benefited from strong sales in North America and Australia.

More about Noritz

Noritz Corporation operates in the home appliance industry, primarily focusing on water heaters and kitchen appliances. The company targets both domestic and international markets, with an emphasis on environmentally friendly and high-efficiency products.

Average Trading Volume: 100,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen86.82B

