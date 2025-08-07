Noritake Co., Limited Sets Share Repurchase Price and Plans Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Noritake Co.,Limited ( (JP:5331) ) has provided an announcement.

Noritake Co., Limited has announced the determination of the purchase price for its own shares at 4,450 yen per share, with plans to repurchase up to 1,000,000 shares, representing 3.52% of its total issued shares. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value, with the repurchased shares scheduled for cancellation on September 10, 2025, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and share value.

Noritake Co., Limited operates in the ceramics industry, focusing on the production of tableware, industrial products, and electronic components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Prime and Nagoya Premier markets.

Average Trading Volume: 69,840

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen126.5B

