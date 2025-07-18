Nordnet AB Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Significant Customer Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nordnet AB ( (SE:SAVE) ) just unveiled an update.

Nordnet AB reported a strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2025, with an operating profit of SEK 893 million and operating income of SEK 1,293 million. The company experienced significant customer growth, adding 57,000 new users and achieving a 14% annual growth rate. Nordnet’s platform saw a 10% increase in savings capital, reaching SEK 1,064 billion. Despite a decline in net interest income due to lower interest rates, the company maintained a stable financial position and continued to invest in product development, launching digital trading on new exchanges and receiving prestigious awards for its fund operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:SAVE) stock is a Sell with a SEK205.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nordnet AB stock, see the SE:SAVE Stock Forecast page.

More about Nordnet AB

Nordnet is a leading pan-Nordic digital platform specializing in savings and investments. The company focuses on providing private savers with access to the same information, tools, and services as professional investors, emphasizing innovation, simplicity, and transparency.

Average Trading Volume: 309,721

Current Market Cap: SEK68.79B

Find detailed analytics on SAVE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue