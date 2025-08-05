Nordique Resources Launches First Drill Program at Isoneva Gold Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Brascan Gold ( (TSE:NORD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nordique Resources Inc., a company involved in mineral exploration, has announced the commencement of its first drill program at the Isoneva Gold Project in Finland. This program is a significant step in identifying potential gold sources in the region, utilizing approximately 500 Base of Till (BOT) drill holes to collect samples from key areas. The initiative is part of a systematic approach to refine targeting based on real-time data, with the potential to identify high-grade gold targets in an emerging gold belt. The program, which includes flexibility for infill drilling, is expected to run over several months, with a follow-up winter drilling campaign planned for early 2026.

More about Brascan Gold

Average Trading Volume: 205,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.27M

