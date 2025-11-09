Nordic Resources Unveils High-Grade Gold Discoveries at Kopsa Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nordic Nickel Limited ( (AU:NNL) ) has shared an update.

Nordic Resources Limited has announced promising initial drill results from its Kopsa gold-copper project in Finland, revealing high-grade gold near the surface. The first four holes drilled have extended the mineralization in the Central Zone and identified new geophysical targets. These results are significant as they confirm wide zones of strong gold grades and extend the mineralization below the current resource model, potentially enhancing the company’s resource estimates. The ongoing drilling program aims to further explore open mineralization along strike and test electromagnetic anomalies, with more assay results expected in the coming weeks.

More about Nordic Nickel Limited

Nordic Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of gold and copper resources. The company is engaged in projects located in the Middle Ostrobothnia Gold Belt of central Finland, targeting high-grade mineral deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 834,071

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

