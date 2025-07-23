Nordic Resources Appoints New Exploration Manager Ahead of Kopsa Drill Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nordic Nickel Limited ( (AU:NNL) ) has shared an update.

Nordic Resources Limited has appointed Mr. Simo Piippo as the Exploration Manager, ahead of its upcoming drill program at the Kopsa gold-copper project in Finland. Mr. Piippo, who previously led successful exploration campaigns at Kopsa, will oversee the new drilling efforts aimed at expanding near-surface resources and exploring deeper extensions. This strategic appointment is expected to maintain momentum in the company’s regional gold strategy and enhance its operational capabilities in the MOGB.

More about Nordic Nickel Limited

Nordic Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold and copper exploration. The company is primarily engaged in developing its gold resources in the Middle Ostrobothnia Gold Belt (MOGB) of Finland, with a significant focus on the Kopsa gold-copper deposit.

Average Trading Volume: 321,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

For detailed information about NNL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue