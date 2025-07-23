Norcros Reports Resilient Q1 Performance and Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Norcros ( (GB:NXR) ) has issued an announcement.

Norcros, the leading bathroom products business in the UK and Ireland, reported a resilient trading performance for the first quarter of 2025, with revenue slightly ahead of the previous year. Despite challenging trading conditions, the company continues to grow market share and progress towards its medium-term targets. The acquisition of Fibo Holding AS is set to enhance its European waterproof wall coverings division, pending regulatory approval. The closure of the Johnson Tiles South Africa plant was completed as planned.

Spark’s Take on GB:NXR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NXR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 66 reflects a mixed outlook. Strong technical indicators and positive corporate events are significant strengths, providing confidence in growth prospects and market position. However, financial performance and valuation present challenges, with profitability and leverage concerns, alongside a high P/E ratio suggesting overvaluation.

More about Norcros

Norcros is a market-leading group specializing in design-led, sustainable bathroom and kitchen products across the UK, Ireland, South Africa, and select export markets. The company offers mid-premium product ranges through renowned brands such as Triton, MERLYN, Grant Westfield, VADO, Croydex, and Abode in the UK, and Tile Africa, TAL, and House of Plumbing in South Africa. Headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire, Norcros employs around 2,000 people and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 250,019

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £269.8M

