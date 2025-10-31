Nomura Research Institute Reports Strong Earnings Growth

Nomura Research Institute ( (NURAF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nomura Research Institute presented to its investors.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a leading provider of consulting and IT solutions, operating primarily in the financial and industrial sectors, with a focus on digital transformation and innovation.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ending September 30, 2025, NRI reported a steady increase in revenue and profitability, driven by strong performances in its Financial IT Solutions and IT Platform Services segments. The company continues to leverage its expertise in consulting and IT solutions to support digital transformation initiatives across various industries.

Key financial highlights include a 5.4% year-on-year increase in revenue to ¥397,065 million, with operating profit rising by 20.1% to ¥78,799 million. The company’s profit before tax also saw a significant increase of 21.4%, reaching ¥79,456 million. NRI’s strategic focus on expanding its core business and enhancing digital transformation capabilities has been instrumental in achieving these results.

NRI’s financial position remains strong, with total assets increasing by 7.1% to ¥994,514 million and total equity rising by 9.9% to ¥481,139 million. The company has also maintained a healthy cash flow, with net cash provided by operating activities increasing by 25.6% to ¥73,668 million.

Looking ahead, NRI remains committed to its long-term management plan, aiming for sustainable growth through innovation and collaboration with clients. The company continues to focus on expanding its global presence and enhancing its digital transformation offerings to drive future success.

