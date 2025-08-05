Nomura Holdings Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Nomura Holdings ( (NMR) ) is now available.

Nomura Holdings reported a significant financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net revenue rising by 15.2% to 523.3 billion yen compared to the same period last year. Despite an increase in non-interest expenses by 3.3%, the company achieved a net income of 104.6 billion yen, reflecting a robust return on shareholders’ equity of 12.0%. The financial highlights indicate a strong operational performance, although the wealth management segment saw a slight decline in net revenue and income before taxes compared to the previous year. The company’s balance sheet showed an increase in total assets and liabilities, driven mainly by trading activities, while capital adequacy ratios slightly decreased. These results underscore Nomura’s stable financial position and its strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.

Nomura Holdings demonstrates strong growth and operational efficiency with a robust revenue increase and high EBIT margin. However, financial risks from high leverage and negative cash flow, coupled with technical indicators showing potential bearish trends, balance the positive valuation metrics and strategic initiatives from the earnings call. The stock’s low P/E ratio and healthy dividend yield make it attractive for value investors, but caution is advised due to financial and market volatility.

More about Nomura Holdings

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a leading financial services group based in Tokyo, Japan. It operates globally, offering a wide range of services including investment banking, asset management, and wealth management. The company focuses on providing financial solutions to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 547,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $20.1B

