Nomura Holdings Reports Strong Earnings Growth

Nomura Holdings ( (NRSCF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nomura Holdings presented to its investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a leading global financial services group offering investment, financing, and related services in the capital markets, with its primary operations in the securities and investment banking sectors. The company is listed on stock exchanges in Tokyo, Nagoya, New York, and Singapore.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ended September 30, 2025, Nomura Holdings showcased a robust financial performance with significant growth in key metrics. The company reported a net revenue increase of 10.8% compared to the previous year, alongside a notable rise in net income attributable to shareholders by 17.5%.

Key highlights from the report include a substantial increase in income before income taxes by 25.8%, reaching 296.9 billion yen. The Wholesale segment showed a remarkable 43.1% rise in income before taxes, while the Investment Management segment saw a 7.4% increase in net revenue. The company also benefited from gains related to the sale of land and buildings in Tokyo, contributing to its ‘Other’ segment revenue.

Despite the positive financial results, Nomura Holdings remains cautious about future earnings forecasts due to uncertainties in the global capital markets. The company continues to focus on strategic growth and maintaining a strong financial position, as evidenced by the increase in total assets and equity.

Looking ahead, Nomura Holdings aims to navigate the challenging market conditions by leveraging its global presence and diversified service offerings. The management remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments and operational efficiencies.

