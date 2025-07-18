Nolato AB Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results and Strategic Expansion Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Nolato AB ( ($SE:NOLA.B) ).

Nolato AB reported a strong second quarter in 2025, with organic growth reaching 4% and an EBITA margin increase to 11.6%. The company is making strategic investments for future growth, particularly in its Medical Solutions and Engineered Solutions business areas, despite challenges in the automotive market. The expansion in Malaysia aims to strengthen Nolato’s position in Asia and improve production capabilities globally. The company remains optimistic about the rest of the year, supported by a robust financial position and strategic geographical presence.

Nolato AB operates in the medical solutions and engineered solutions industries, focusing on innovation and sustainability. The company is expanding its presence in Hungary, Poland, and Malaysia to enhance global production flexibility and meet customer needs.

Average Trading Volume: 217,589

Current Market Cap: SEK15.58B

