Nolato AB Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Sales Dip

Nolato AB Class B ( (NLTBF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nolato AB Class B presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nolato AB Class B is a Swedish company specializing in the development and manufacturing of polymer product systems, primarily serving the medical, automotive, and consumer electronics industries. The company is known for its focus on sustainable and innovative solutions across its global operations.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Nolato AB reported a mixed performance with a slight decrease in sales but a notable increase in operating profit. The company achieved a total sales figure of SEK 2,342 million, a slight decrease from the previous year, while operating profit (EBITA) rose to SEK 281 million, reflecting a significant improvement in profitability.

Key financial highlights include an EBITA margin increase to 12.0% from 9.8% in the previous year, driven by strategic price adjustments and cost-saving measures. The Medical Solutions segment, which accounts for 56% of the group’s revenues, saw a 2% sales increase adjusted for currency, while the Engineered Solutions segment also reported a 2% rise in sales. The company’s profit after tax increased to SEK 215 million, with earnings per share rising to SEK 0.80.

Looking forward, Nolato’s management remains optimistic about continued profitable growth, supported by strategic investments in capacity expansion in Hungary and Poland, as well as new operations in Malaysia. The company aims to enhance its market position by focusing on new materials and technologies while maintaining a strong financial position to support future investments and acquisitions.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue