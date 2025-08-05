Nojima Corporation Finalizes Stock Options Issuance Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nojima Co Ltd ( (JP:7419) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nojima Corporation has finalized the details of its stock options issuance, initially announced on July 15, 2025. The finalized terms include a payment of 335,500 yen per stock acquisition right and a total payment of 10,120,693,000 yen. The number of employees and directors eligible for these stock options has been slightly adjusted, with 1,331 employees and 2,175 directors or employees from subsidiaries now included. This move is likely to impact the company’s employee retention and motivation strategies, potentially enhancing its competitive position in the market.

More about Nojima Co Ltd

Nojima Corporation operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on consumer electronics and home appliances. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its extensive network of stores across Japan, catering to a wide range of consumer needs in electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 289,522

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen362.6B

