Nohmi Bosai Ltd. Takes Disciplinary Action and Forms Task Force

Nohmi Bosai Ltd. ( (JP:6744) ) has provided an update.

Nohmi Bosai Ltd. has announced disciplinary measures against several officers following an investigation into improper procurement of certifications. The company has established a dedicated task force to address the root causes identified by the External Investigative Committee and to implement measures to prevent recurrence, demonstrating its commitment to resolving the issue and maintaining stakeholder trust.

