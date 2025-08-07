Nohmi Bosai Ltd. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Positive Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nohmi Bosai Ltd. ( (JP:6744) ) has provided an update.

Nohmi Bosai Ltd. reported a 6.7% increase in net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year, despite a decline in operating and ordinary income. The company forecasts a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected growth in net sales and income, indicating a strategic focus on improving financial performance and shareholder value.

More about Nohmi Bosai Ltd.

Nohmi Bosai Ltd. operates in the fire protection industry, providing a range of fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, and maintenance services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on safety solutions for various sectors, enhancing fire safety measures across Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 92,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen248.5B

