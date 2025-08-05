Noevir Holdings Reports Decline in Nine-Month Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Noevir Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4928) ) has issued an announcement.

Noevir Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, with net sales and operating income both experiencing decreases compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains its dividend forecast and anticipates slight growth in net sales and income for the full fiscal year, suggesting a cautious optimism in its future operations.

More about Noevir Holdings Co., Ltd.

Noevir Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the cosmetics industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of beauty and skincare products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and targets a diverse market with its range of offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 51,869

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen159.5B

