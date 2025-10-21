Nobel Resources to Commence Drilling at Promising Cuprita Project in Chile

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nobel Resources Corp ( (TSE:NBLC) ) has provided an update.

Nobel Resources Corp has received all necessary permits to begin its first-ever drilling campaign at the Cuprita project in the Antofagasta region of Chile. The project is part of the Metallogenic Paleocene Porphyry Copper Belt, which hosts several major copper deposits. The drilling will focus on a highly prospective area identified by Nobel’s geologists, who have found promising geological indicators such as a leach cap and soil anomalies. These findings suggest the potential for a significant buried mineralized porphyry deposit, which could enhance Nobel’s position in the copper exploration industry.

Nobel Resources Corp is a company focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly in the copper industry. The company is involved in projects located in Chile, a region known for its rich deposits of copper and other minerals.

Average Trading Volume: 119,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.2M

