NLS Pharmaceutics Expands CNS Pipeline with AEX-6xx Series

NLS Pharmaceutics ( (NLSP) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, NLS Pharmaceutics announced the expansion of its DOXA platform with the AEX-6xx series, developed in collaboration with Aexon Labs. This new generation of small molecules targets arousal stability, cognition, and neuroprotection, with potential applications in conditions like Parkinson’s disease. The expansion strengthens NLS’s position in CNS innovation and aligns with the upcoming merger with Kadimastem, forming NewCelX. The company has secured significant funding, including a $25 million equity line of credit, to support future clinical programs and operations.

More about NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics is a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for central nervous system and neurodegenerative disorders. Following its merger with Kadimastem Ltd., it will operate as NewCelX Ltd., a bi-continental biotech platform integrating Israeli innovation and listed on Nasdaq under the symbol ‘NCEL’.

Average Trading Volume: 696,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.15M

