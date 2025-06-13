nLIGHT Concludes Annual Stockholders Meeting with Key Decisions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

nLIGHT ( (LASR) ) has shared an update.

On June 10, 2025, nLIGHT, Inc. held its annual meeting of stockholders where 87.79% of the shares entitled to vote participated. During the meeting, the election of Class I directors was completed, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm was ratified, and the compensation for named executive officers was approved.

Spark’s Take on LASR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LASR is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects strong technical momentum and positive earnings call insights, particularly in the defense segment. However, financial performance challenges and unattractive valuation weigh down the score.

