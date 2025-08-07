NLC India Limited Reports Robust Q1 FY 25-26 Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NLC India Limited ( (IN:NLCINDIA) ) just unveiled an update.

NLC India Limited reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY 2025-26, with significant growth in revenue and profit. The company achieved a 48.09% increase in Profit After Tax compared to the previous year, driven by strategic investments and successful project completions, such as the dedication of a 660 MW unit at the Ghatampur Thermal Power Station and securing new mineral blocks. The company’s expansion into critical minerals mining and renewable energy projects, including a 450 MW wind-solar hybrid power project, positions it for future growth and diversification.

More about NLC India Limited

NLC India Limited is a Navratna company under the Government of India, primarily engaged in the energy sector. It operates in power generation, including thermal and renewable energy, and has recently ventured into critical minerals mining.

Average Trading Volume: 92,236

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 332.2B INR

