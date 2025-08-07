NLB Reports Strong H1 2025 Results, Extends Leadership Mandates

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nova Ljubljanska Banka dd ( (DE:N1V2) ) has provided an announcement.

Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. (NLB) has reported impressive financial results for the first half of 2025, with a profit after tax of EUR 274.4 million. The bank’s share price has reached an all-time high, reflecting strong investor confidence. Key factors contributing to these results include stable net interest income, growing fee and commission income, and a strict cost containment strategy. The bank is also seeing significant growth in digital banking and has extended the mandates of three key management board members, ensuring continued strategic consistency and leadership. These developments position NLB for further growth and value creation, benefiting both shareholders and the communities it serves.

More about Nova Ljubljanska Banka dd

Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. (NLB) operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services. The company focuses on providing a range of financial products, including loans and digital banking solutions, with a strong presence in Slovenia and the surrounding region.

See more insights into N1V2 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue