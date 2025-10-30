NLB Receives New SREP Decision from ECB

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nova Ljubljanska Banka dd ( (DE:N1V2) ) has shared an update.

NLB d.d. announced a new Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) decision issued by the European Central Bank, which reduces the Pillar 2 Requirement from 2.12% to 2.10% and the Pillar 2 guidance from 1.00% to 0.75%, effective from January 1, 2026. This adjustment in regulatory requirements is likely to impact NLB’s capital planning and risk management strategies, potentially enhancing its financial stability and competitiveness in the banking sector.

Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. (NLB) operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking products and services. The company is focused on serving the Slovenian market and is listed on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange.

