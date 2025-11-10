Nittoc Construction Reports Strong Financial Growth for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nittoc Construction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1929) ) just unveiled an update.

Nittoc Construction Co., Ltd. reported significant growth in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with a 25.4% increase in net sales and a substantial rise in profits. The company’s strong financial results indicate a positive trajectory, potentially enhancing its market position and benefiting its stakeholders.

More about Nittoc Construction Co., Ltd.

Nittoc Construction Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating within the construction industry. The company focuses on delivering construction services and solutions, catering to various infrastructure and building projects.

Average Trading Volume: 88,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen52.09B

See more data about 1929 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue