Nissin Foods Revises Financial Forecast for FY 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co ( (JP:2897) ) just unveiled an update.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, anticipating lower revenue and profit than previously expected. This adjustment is due to increased raw material costs, a shift towards lower-priced products in response to consumer demand, and sluggish sales in the U.S. market, impacting the company’s financial outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2897) stock is a Hold with a Yen3044.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nissin Foods Holdings Co stock, see the JP:2897 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nissin Foods Holdings Co

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of instant noodles. The company is known for its innovation in the instant noodle market and has a significant presence both domestically in Japan and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: -24.48%

Average Trading Volume: 1,872,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen831.9B

See more data about 2897 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue