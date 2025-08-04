Nissin Foods Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Currency Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Nissin Foods Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1475) ).

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, highlighting a 1.4% increase in revenue to JPY16,689 million. Despite a rise in sales revenue, higher costs led to a slight decline in operating profit on a Japanese Yen basis. The company has expanded its geographical sales coverage in China and strengthened its CUP NOODLES brand, contributing to sales growth. Recent acquisitions in the Korean snack and Australian frozen food sectors have also bolstered performance. However, currency translation effects resulted in a minor decline in profits compared to the previous year.

More about Nissin Foods Co., Ltd.

Nissin Foods Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of instant noodles and related food products. The company is known for its CUP NOODLES brand and has expanded its market presence in China, including the development of premium bag-type noodles and non-noodle products such as frozen foods and snacks.

Average Trading Volume: 272,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.08B

