Nissin Foods Reports Decline in Half-Year Profits

Nissin Foods Holdings Co ( (NFPDF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nissin Foods Holdings Co presented to its investors.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., a leading company in the food industry, is renowned for its production and sale of instant noodles and other food products across various global markets. The company operates through several segments, including NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS, MYOJO FOODS, and others, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

In its latest earnings report for the first half of the fiscal year 2026, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. reported a slight decline in revenue to ¥373,240 million, representing a 1.3% decrease compared to the same period last year. The company also experienced a notable drop in core operating profit by 21.9%, indicating challenges in maintaining its previous growth momentum.

Key financial metrics revealed a decrease in operating profit by 23.6% to ¥31,821 million, and profit attributable to owners of the parent fell by 22.2% to ¥22,598 million. Despite these declines, the company managed to maintain its dividend forecast, reflecting a stable cash dividend per share of ¥70.00 for the fiscal year.

Looking ahead, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. remains cautiously optimistic, with a forecasted revenue growth of 2.0% for the full fiscal year 2026. The management is focused on strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and expand its market presence, aiming to navigate the current economic challenges effectively.

