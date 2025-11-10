Nissin Foods Reports Decline in First Half Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Nissin Foods Holdings Co ( (JP:2897) ).

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. reported a decline in its financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2026, with revenue slightly decreasing by 1.3% and core operating profit dropping by 21.9%. Despite these challenges, the company maintained its dividend forecast, indicating a stable outlook for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2897) stock is a Hold with a Yen3044.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nissin Foods Holdings Co stock, see the JP:2897 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nissin Foods Holdings Co

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily known for its instant noodles and related products. The company focuses on providing convenient and innovative food solutions to consumers worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -24.48%

Average Trading Volume: 1,872,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen831.9B

