Nissin Foods Faces Profit Decline Amid Rising Costs and Yen Appreciation

Nissin Foods Holdings reported a 4.3% decline in revenue and a 25.5% drop in core operating profit for Q1 FY 3/2026, attributed to rising material costs and yen appreciation. Despite increased revenue in the domestic instant noodles segment, profits were impacted by higher costs. The overseas business faced challenges, particularly in the U.S., affecting overall performance. The company remains aligned with its domestic business plan but faces uncertainty abroad due to material cost fluctuations and exchange rate impacts.

More about Nissin Foods Holdings Co

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of instant noodles and related food products. The company has a significant market presence both domestically in Japan and internationally, with various product lines catering to diverse consumer preferences.

YTD Price Performance: -24.41%

Average Trading Volume: 1,287,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen842.9B

