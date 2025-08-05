Nissin Foods Completes Share Buyback as Part of Strategic Acquisition Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nissin Foods Holdings Co ( (JP:2897) ) has shared an update.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of its own shares, purchasing 306,300 shares for approximately 880.6 million yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a larger plan to acquire up to 9.5 million shares, representing 3.22% of the total shares outstanding, with a maximum budget of 20 billion yen, indicating a strategic effort to consolidate ownership and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Nissin Foods Holdings Co

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of instant noodles and other food products. The company is well-known for its Cup Noodles brand and has a significant market presence in Japan and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,287,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen842.9B

