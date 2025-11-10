Nisshin OilliO Advances in Treasury Share Acquisition Strategy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. ( (JP:2602) ) has provided an announcement.

Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. has announced progress in its acquisition of treasury shares, having acquired 250,200 common shares valued at 1,283,625,000 yen between October 1 and October 31, 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy authorized by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 2,500,000 shares, aiming to optimize capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2602) stock is a Hold with a Yen5497.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. stock, see the JP:2602 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.

Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of edible oils and related products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to enhance its market position through strategic financial maneuvers.

YTD Price Performance: 0.96%

Average Trading Volume: 78,249

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen163.3B

See more data about 2602 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue