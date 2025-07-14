Nissei Plastic Finalizes Stock Options for Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6293) ) has issued an announcement.

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. has finalized the details of its 15th Share Acquisition Rights, which will be allotted as stock options to certain directors. This move is part of the company’s strategic initiatives to align the interests of its directors with those of the shareholders, potentially impacting the company’s governance and operational focus.

More about Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing plastic processing machinery. The company is known for its innovative solutions and serves various market segments requiring high-quality plastic products.

Average Trading Volume: 28,582

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen16.97B

