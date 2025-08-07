Nissei ASB Machine Announces Treasury Stock Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Nissei ASB Machine Co,. Ltd. ( (JP:6284) ) is now available.

Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd. announced the cancellation of 357,612 shares of its treasury stock, representing 2.33% of its total shares, with the cancellation scheduled for August 31, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting its stock value and shareholder equity.

More about Nissei ASB Machine Co,. Ltd.

Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of machinery and equipment. The company is known for its expertise in producing machines for the plastic molding industry, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 37,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen98.04B

