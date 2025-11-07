NiSource Completes $1 Billion Notes Sale

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 7, 2025, NiSource Inc. completed the sale of $1 billion in 5.750% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2056, with interest payments starting in 2026. The proceeds from this sale are intended for general corporate purposes, including financing capital expenditures, working capital, and repaying existing debt, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and operational capabilities.

Spark’s Take on NI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NI is a Neutral.

Nisource’s overall stock score reflects a balanced view of its financial performance, technical indicators, valuation, and earnings call insights. The company’s strong strategic initiatives and positive earnings guidance are significant positives, but high leverage and cash flow concerns weigh on the score. Technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly positive outlook, while the valuation appears moderate.

More about Nisource

NiSource Inc. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on natural gas and electricity services. It serves millions of customers across the United States, providing essential energy infrastructure and services.

Average Trading Volume: 4,444,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $20.46B

