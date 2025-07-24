Niraku GC Holdings Expands with Strategic Acquisition in Japan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. ( (HK:1245) ) has issued an update.

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc., through its non-wholly-owned subsidiary NBI, has entered into agreements to acquire land and buildings in Minami-Izu-cho, Japan, for JPY516.3 million. This acquisition, classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, is expected to be completed on August 29, 2025, and involves the transfer of a ryokan inn business, enhancing the company’s asset portfolio.

More about Niraku GC Holdings, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 150,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$251.1M

