Nippon Tungsten Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6998) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd. reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a slight decline in net sales by 1.5% compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company achieved a 14.2% increase in operating profit, indicating improved operational efficiency. The company’s financial position remains stable with a capital adequacy ratio of 70.7%, and there are no significant changes in its consolidation scope or accounting policies. The dividend forecast remains unchanged, reflecting stability in shareholder returns.

More about Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on tungsten products. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka Stock Exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 6,787

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen6.5B

For a thorough assessment of 6998 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue