Nippon Soda Advances Treasury Share Acquisition Plan

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4041) ) has shared an announcement.

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of 199,500 treasury shares at a total cost of 676,027,000 yen during October 2025, as part of a larger plan to acquire up to 2,500,000 shares by January 2026. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

More about Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chemical products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is involved in various chemical manufacturing processes.

