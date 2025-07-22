NIOX Group CEO’s Associate Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Circassia Pharmaceuticals ( (GB:NIOX) ).

NIOX Group plc, a company listed on the AIM market, announced a transaction involving Sharon Emms, a person closely associated with the CEO, Jonathan Emms. Sharon Emms purchased 488 ordinary shares of NIOX through an automatic dividend reinvestment process, increasing Jonathan Emms’s total shareholding to 3,263,888 shares, representing 0.78% of the company’s voting rights. This transaction highlights the continued investment and confidence in the company by its management.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NIOX) stock is a Buy with a £77.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Circassia Pharmaceuticals stock, see the GB:NIOX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NIOX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NIOX is a Neutral.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals demonstrates strong financial performance and positive technical trends, which are offset by concerns about high valuation and potential risks from recent corporate developments. Strategic initiatives and growth in key sectors support the stock’s potential, but investors should be cautious of overvaluation.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:NIOX stock, click here.

More about Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Average Trading Volume: 1,112,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £296.4M

See more insights into NIOX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue