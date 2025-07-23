Ninety One Successfully Concludes Annual General Meetings with All Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ninety One ( (GB:N91) ) has provided an update.

Ninety One held its Annual General Meetings on July 23, 2025, where all resolutions were passed by the required majority. The meetings, conducted both physically and electronically, saw the re-election of several directors and approval of key resolutions, including the directors’ remuneration report, climate strategy, and authority to purchase own shares. The successful passing of these resolutions reflects strong shareholder support and positions Ninety One to continue its strategic initiatives, potentially impacting its operational and market positioning positively.

More about Ninety One

Ninety One is a dual-listed company incorporated in both England and Wales and the Republic of South Africa. It operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), indicating a market focus that spans both the UK and South Africa.

Average Trading Volume: 940,209

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.37B

