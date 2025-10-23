Nimy Resources to Release Shares from Escrow

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Nimy Resources Limited ( (AU:NIM) ).

Nimy Resources Limited announced that 1,405,156 fully paid ordinary shares will be released from voluntary escrow on November 1, 2025. This release of shares could potentially impact the company’s stock liquidity and market perception, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to reassess their positions.

More about Nimy Resources Limited

Nimy Resources Limited operates in the resource exploration industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:NIM.

Average Trading Volume: 1,211,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

