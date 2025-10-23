Nimy Resources Issues 500,000 Shares Following Incentive Vesting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nimy Resources Limited ( (AU:NIM) ) has provided an announcement.

Nimy Resources Limited has issued 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares following the fulfillment of certain vesting conditions for its FY2025 Short-term Incentive Performance Rights. This issuance was completed without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, and the company confirms compliance with relevant provisions of the Act, ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

Nimy Resources Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker NIM. It operates in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is based in Perth, Western Australia.

